Pedestrian dies after being struck by a Toyota Sienna

A Lehigh Acres man struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Sunday morning, leading to the person’s death.

The pedestrian, 23, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital following the collision as authorities are currently reaching out to the man’s family regarding the incident.

A Toyota Sienna was being driven in the westbound center lane on State Road 80, just west of Morse Plaza. The pedestrian was in the center of the same westbound lane in front of the Toyota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The front of the Toyota propelled into the pedestrian who would die following the crash. The vehicle would come to a stop in the eastbound lane of SR-80.

Writer: Michael Mora