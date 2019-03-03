Missing Punta Gorda teen found in Georgia, suspects arrested

The investigation for a missing Punta Gorda teenager ended in Georgia Sunday.

Authorities found Ada Hernandez-Pineda, 15, with suspect Jose Valle, 24, and another person who has not been identified yet.

Valle, Hernandez-Pineda and unidentified individual were traveling together on I-95 when they were stopped by law enforcement. Valle and the other suspect were both arrested after being apprehended.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, it has become a federal case, since the three individuals crossed state lines.

Hernandez-Pineda was found unharmed, but it is unclear if she has returned home to her family.

Unanswered questions include whether Hernandez-Pineda was kidnapped or if she ran away purposely.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

