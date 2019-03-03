Man threatens driver with firearm during highway road rage incident

A man has been arrested, suspected of pulling a gun on another driver during a highway road rage incident Saturday morning.

Joseph Laperna, 48, faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Improper Exhibit of a Firearm by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers who suspect him in the roadway confrontation.

Laperna was moving southbound on Interstate 75 at mile marker 118 in a Chevrolet near a Toyota Corolla. Laperna and the occupants of the Toyota became involved in a road rage incident.

According to the FHP press release, “Laperna brandished a firearm (Glock 43) at the occupants of the Toyota.”

Later on, Collier County deputies and FHP troopers stopped the Aurora, Ohio, man at Pine Ridge Road near Seagate Drive in Naples. The FHP troopers arrested.

Laperna has been transported to Lee County Jail.

