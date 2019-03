Crash on NE 25th Ave and Pondella Rd in North Fort Myers

Authorities are responding to a crash on Northeast 25th Ave. and Pondella Road in North Fort Myers Sunday.

WINK News is on scene, where there is a large police presence along with emergency medical services.

Drivers should use caution or seek an alternate route.

Trust WINK news to update you as more information becomes available.

Writer: WINK News