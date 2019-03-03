Bonita Springs firefighters extinguish RV fire on Lovers Key

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish an RV fire.

Bonita Springs Fire Department is responding to an RV fire at Lovers Key State Park Sunday.

The scene is on the 8000 block of Estero Boulevard.

According to the fire department, firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly with foam and water. A few trees caught fire, and those were also extinguished.

No one was injured during the fire.

The state fire marshal is also responding to the scene. Authorities on scene can’t confirm the cause of the fire until the marshal arrives.

The fire department confirmed this RV caught fire previously Thursday.

Writer: WINK News