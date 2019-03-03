3 adults, 1 teen arrested for 100 estimated vehicle burglaries

Three young adults and one teenager were arrested for burglarizing an estimated 100 vehicles at 50 residences in the area of Kenvil Drive in North Port Saturday.

North Port Police Department arrested JaNiwa Joy’L Snipes, 19, Jerwery C. Thomas, 18, Caleb I. Garman, 18, and another accused suspect who is 15 years old.

Garman, Thomas and the 15-year-old suspect are all facing a charge for Armed Vehicle Burglary, while Snipes is facing a charge for Possession of Marijuana under 20 grams.

According to the city of North Port, the list of charges is growing, as the police investigation is ongoing.

According to the city, NPPD made the arrests of all four suspects while reported crimes were in progress.

