Port Charlotte man seriously injured after car crashes into homes

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into homes due to a medical episode. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Peace River Drive and Tannin Terrace in Charlotte County.

According to FHP, Joseph Michael Sabatino, 75, of Port Charlotte was driving in his 2005 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Peace River Dr. just east of Tannin Terr. when he suffered from a medical episode Saturday morning.

Sabatino’s Jeep went off the roadway and hit the wall of a house on the 3000 block of Peace River Dr. The Jeep was redirected and collided with a tree. This caused the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and rollover. It collided with the wall of another house on the street and came to a final rest.

Sabatino was airlifted in a trauma helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat serious injuries.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News