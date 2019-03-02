Jerry Lee Lewis expected to recover after suffering minor stroke

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis — known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like “Great Balls of Fire” — suffered a minor stroke on Thursday. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

A statement from his publicist said the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is recuperating in Memphis after having a stroke Thursday night. None of his scheduled shows have been affected, according to his publicist, Zach Farnum.

Lewis, nicknamed “The Killer,” is scheduled to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April, and his publicist said he has plans to soon record a gospel album.

A statement posted on social media Friday about his stroke and recovery included a Bible verse, Jeremiah 30:17: “‘But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord,” it read.

Author: CBS News