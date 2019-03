Crash on northbound I-75 (Alligator Alley) MM 77 in Immokalee

Florida Highway patrol is responding to a crash on the Alligator Alley portion of I-75 northbound (mile marker 77) in Immokalee Saturday.

All lanes near the crash are back open.

The crash is just east of State Road 29 near parts of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

Drivers are advise to seek an alternate route.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

Writer: WINK News