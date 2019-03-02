Collier sheriff’s deputies confirm man died using chainsaw in Immokalee

Collier County Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation and confirmed a man died while using a chainsaw at a home in Immokalee Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of North 15th Street, where Esteban Antonio, 36, died while using a chainsaw.

Antonio’s body was found in a tree on a mobile home private property.

Fire rescue and emergency medical services responded to the scene along with the sheriff’s office.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

Writer: WINK News