IMMOKALEE
Collier sheriff’s deputies confirm man died using chainsaw in Immokalee
Collier County Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation and confirmed a man died while using a chainsaw at a home in Immokalee Saturday.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of North 15th Street, where Esteban Antonio, 36, died while using a chainsaw.
Antonio’s body was found in a tree on a mobile home private property.
Fire rescue and emergency medical services responded to the scene along with the sheriff’s office.
