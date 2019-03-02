Collier County elementary school teacher arrested on multiple molestation charges

A Collier County elementary school teacher is arrested on charges of molesting multiple children.

Hector Castro Manley, 30, is a teacher at Parkside Elementary School in East Naples according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Manley Friday on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.

According to the arrest report, Manley inappropriately touched multiple female students under their clothing while in the classroom, sometimes multiple times a day.

One victim describes Manley regularly bringing McDonald’s food to her home, with attempts to have her leave with him to go to the restaurant. The victim’s mother told her never to leave with him.

The investigation began this week after two victims told a Youth Relations Deputy they were inappropriately touched by Manley. Deputies say they since learned of one additional victim.

Deputies say independent interviews of three victims all corroborate the accounts of what happened.

CCSO says the investigation continues.