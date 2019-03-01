Truck fire on I-75. Credit: Charlotte County Fire and EMS Published: March 1, 2019 12:45 PM EST Updated: March 1, 2019 3:41 PM EST - Advertisement - Recommended School bus catches fire in Cape Coral Friday morning; 25 students on board are safe Suspicious fire in Lehigh Acres under investigation Vehicle fire temporarily closed I-75 south of Tuckers Grade Friday Published: March 1, 2019 12:45 PM EST Updated: March 1, 2019 3:41 PM EST A vehicle on fire in the southbound lane of I-75 near Tuckers Grade is causing congestion for travelers Friday. All lanes were temporarily blocked, but have since reopened. SHARE