Truck fire on I-75. Credit: Charlotte County Fire and EMS

Vehicle fire temporarily closed I-75 south of Tuckers Grade Friday

Published: March 1, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Updated: March 1, 2019 3:41 PM EST

A vehicle on fire in the southbound lane of I-75 near Tuckers Grade is causing congestion for travelers Friday.

All lanes were temporarily blocked, but have since reopened.

 

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media