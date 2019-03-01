Two suspects on the run after Naples Manor home invasion

Law enforcement is searching for two suspects involved in a home invasion in Collier County. A victim’s family says the two suspects tied her up in her home and beat her before fleeing with money.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the victim’s home on the 5000 block of Sholtz Street in Naples Manor Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, two unarmed suspects entered the residence through an unlocked door and demanded cash. They removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the female victim’s purse and fled. It was unknown if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

A report was made to the sheriff’s office at 11:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

