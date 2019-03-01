Judge declares mistrial in 2017 Cape Coral murder case

A judge declared a mistrial in a 2017 Cape Coral murder case Friday night.

The jury continued deliberations until 9 p.m. Friday for the case against Ryan Doyon, who is accused of murdering Roy A. Pike III.

The jury did not reach a unanimous decision on all five counts being brought against Doyon. These include one count of second-degree murder and four counts of shooting into a building.

Initially, the judge ordered the jury to continue deliberation. The judge declared a mistrial when the jury returned once more without reaching a unanimous verdict.

In opening statements of the trial, Sara Miller with the State Attorney’s Office said, “[The victim] continues to run to get away from the house, and that house you’ll learn that he’s running away from is Ryan Doyon’s house. And behind the man with a backpack is Ryan Doyon and Ryan Doyon has an assault rifle.”

Defense attorney Peter Aiken rebutted the claims saying, “A home invasion robbery. Pike comes there dressed in black. He is dropped off down the street by a getaway driver. There is no legitimate reason for him to be in that neighborhood. He is carrying a screwdriver, no tools, nothing else.”

Doyon testified Thursday and said he is not guilty of murder and claims his actions in 2017 were made in self-defense.

A new pretrial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Anika Henanger

