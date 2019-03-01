Speeding: Charlotte County neighbors sign petition to close road

Homeowners in a neighborhood are sending a message to Charlotte County to close off a street where they say drivers are speeding near their homes.

Neighbors who live on Fruitland Avenue in Charlotte County say drivers are cutting through their neighborhood, and they are fed up with it Friday; 33 out of 36 homeowners have signed a petition to shut down the road.

“The speeding is terrible,” neighbor Stephanie Higgins said. “It’s absolutely horrible.

Many neighbors are afraid to walk along Fruitland Ave., a road that goes right to their homes.

“I have tire marks going across my front lawn from more than one vehicle,” Higgins said. “And just last weekend, they literally ran over my mailbox. My mailbox ended up 200 yards down the road.”

Neighbors said they have been meeting with the street and drainage unit advisory board to address the issues and plan to meet with county commissioners if the problem continues.

Speeding signs have been put in place to warn drivers, but neighbors said that is not solving the issue.

“It’s a pain, and I think if I had known how it was, we would have thought again about moving here,” Higgins said.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

