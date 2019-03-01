FMPD search for man who attempted to lure a child to his car

Fort Myers Police say they are on the search for an armed man who tried to lure a child into his car on Thursday afternoon.

According to FMPD, the man approached the young girl in the area of Linhart and Cortez Boulevards and attempted to lure the child into his vehicle, and he even showed her a gun and tried to force her in.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and having a snake tattoo on his forearm and additional tattoos on his shoulders and neck.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, grey pants, and black shoes with white laces and the vehicle was described as a black, four-door pickup.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the male or truck is asked to contact Detective James Langton by email at [email protected] or Detective Nicholas Toma at [email protected] or the Fort Myers Police Department by calling (239) 321-7700.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

