Man arrested for stealing from deceased neighbor’s home in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested accused of breaking into his deceased neighbor’s home and stealing numerous items.

According to CCSO, Mickey Leroy Kindle, 59, originally called law enforcement on Feb. 10 to report he found his neighbor dead inside the neighbor’s home.

Following an investigation, it was found the neighbor, Pillip Ragonese, died of natural causes.

On Feb. 11, detectives were contacted by Ragonese’s daughter, who had concerns about missing items in the home.

After reviewing photos, it was revealed that metal lock boxes with personal items were indeed missing, as well as Led Zeppelin memorabilia from from binders that were photographed intact, but were disturbed when she arrived home.

The daughter remembered being told by Kindle that he could jimmy the back door to get in the house, which he did to check on her father’s well-being. She believed that was a lie, and that he actually had a key to the house, because there were dead bolt locks on the door, and there was no sign of forced entry.

Detectives spoke to neighbors who observed Kindle inside the deceased neighbors home after the death investigation was complete, and they say he used the garage door to enter. Another neighbor confirmed that the deceased had previously advised him that Kindle had a key to the residence.

Detectives talked to Kindle and executed a search warrant and were able to find the missing items in his home garage.

Mickey Kindle was arrested for Burglary to an Unoccupied Dwelling, Burglary to a Conveyance and Grand Theft.

Deputies said Ragonese died in his home on Feb. 10.

Kindle has since bonded out of jail.

WINK News visited Kindle’s home and requested comment from him, but he declined.

Kindle is scheduled to appear in court Monday, April 8.

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

