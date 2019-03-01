Iguanas and other exotic lizards a growing problem for Sanibel

If you live on Sanibel, you’re bound to run into one of the giant iguanas that live on the island.

But don’t worry, the city is paying one man to catch these lizards, and they’re renewing his contract.

Experts say iguanas can carry diseases and eat native vegetation. On rare occasion, their sharp nails have even been known to send people to the hospital.

Sanibel residents say the invasive critters are taking over the island.

“I see them at least once a week,” said Claire Harris of Sanibel. “Either in my yard or out on the bike paths here.”

You find them lurking in the trees and laying out in the sun. Sandy Shepard has one living in his backyard, and he calls it “Izzy”. “He lifts his head up and shakes his waddle and he’s quite the trip… I mean he’s impressive.”

But Shepard wants Izzy to move out, “He’s eating all of our native vegetation. He loves firebush so he climbs up there and eats it all.”

Iguanas and other exotic lizards are growing problem for Sanibel. 2018 saw the highest number of iguanas removed from the island in 10 years.

Nearly 1,200 were caught and captured by Chris Harlow.

Those who’ve seen the spiky colorful crawlers around, like cHarris, are thankful the city plans to renew Harlow’s contract Tuesday. “They could be eating the native lizards and the plants and it does mess up the ecosystem when it’s an invasive species, or something that’s not meant to be here,” she said.

Right now, Harlow is hired by the city to come every Wednesday to trap iguanas.

Harlow works to remove other unwanted wildlife throughout Southwest Florida on the other days of the week. He says the best help to keep these critters away is the cold.

If you see an iguana you’re asked to report it to the sanibel police department’s non-emergency line at (239) 472-3111.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

