I-75 wrong way driver arrested for felony hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol says they have arrested a man who clipped a pedestrian with his car as he was driving the wrong way up an I-75 exit ramp.

According to FHP, Joshua Westley, 47, was traveling north on I-75 south exit ramp in the inside lane from Immokalee Road.

The pedestrian was walking across the south exit ramp when the right mirror of the car hit the man and knocked him into the grass on the side of the road.

Westley fled the scene but was later found in a restaurant parking lot off of Gateway Lane and was placed under arrest on charges of Driving the wrong way, DUI-Serious Bodily Injury, and Leaving the Scene of the crime.

The pedestrian was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.