FWC investigating man’s death in Bokeelia boat incident

A man died after going overboard in Charlotte Harbor near Bokeelia on Pine Island Thursday. A good Samaritan pulled the man from Charlotte Harbor and attempted to save him but was unable to.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded by water and ground to the scene. Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene as well.

In an FWC press release, the victim was the only person on board a single vessel before he went overboard. FWC also found a second boat was involved in the incident.

FWC confirmed the victim’s family has chosen not to reveal their family member’s name publicly, exercising their rights under Marsy’s Law.

The incident is under investigation by FWC. Opening an investigation does not indicate foul play, rather a search for answers into the cause.

Anyone with information can call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

Writer: WINK News