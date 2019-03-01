Fort Myers police searching for suspect in attempted abduction

Police are searching for a male suspect who tried to force a girl into his car. A Fort Myers neighborhood is on high alert after the attempted abduction in broad daylight, and parents are speaking to their children about staying safe.

According to Fort Myers Police Department, a man tried to lure a girl into his black pickup truck near Cortez Boulevard and Linhart Avenue in Fort Myers around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

“You gotta be careful, no matter [what],” Ramiro Acosta said. “Even quiet neighbors or busy intersection, it doesn’t matter.”

The girl told officers the man was armed and pulled a gun on her.

“It’s a wonderful neighborhood,” Lynn Stewart said. “So that’s more than disappointing to hear.”

Luckily, the girl was able to get away.

“I’m not used to hearing something to this nature,” Acosta said.

The close encounter is leaving older siblings like Lupe Sanchez on edge.

“Are you kidding?” Sanchez said. “Like my brother rides the bus and gets home at 5 o’clock. That could have been him.”

Sanchez said she decided to drive her 12-year-old brother to his bust stop Friday.

“I told him to be careful and to definitely like not talk to anybody that he doesn’t know,” Sanchez said. “Not to get into anyone’s car or approach anybody because it’s dangerous.”

According to FMPD, there were no witnesses or surveillance video that captured the incident. The suspect had a snake tattoo on his forearm and more tattoos on his shoulders and neck.

Parents like Acosta are also speaking to his children.

“There’s always a reason to keep your eyes open for strangers and different things like that,” Acosta said.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

