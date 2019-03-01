Fort Myers man found guilty of distributing Fentanyl that resulted in death

Fort Myers man is found guilty in federal court on multiple narcotic charges, including the distribution of Fentanyl that resulted in a death.

On January 18, 2018, Gregory Apicella sold Fentanyl to a victim in Lee County who ultimately died from an overdose.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Apicella was selling Fentanyl and Methamphetamine from his home in Fort Myers.

Detectives confirmed that the victim died solely because he ingested the Fentanyl that Apicella sold to him.

Deputies found nine grams of Fentanyl, over one gram of Methamphetamine, Suboxone and three digital scales in Apicella’s home.

Apicella was arrested on January 24, 2018 for drug possession and trafficking in drugs.

In a statement, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said:

“One of my top priorities is to remove deadly poison and drug dealers from the streets of Lee County. I could not be more proud of the relentless work of our Major Crimes and Narcotic Detectives. I would like to also recognize the State Attorney’s Office and Federal Prosecutors for their work on this case.

“Make no mistake, if you deal dangerous narcotics in Lee County, you will be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law. With this federal court conviction, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office now has another crime fighting tool in an effort to persuade you to stop hurting our citizens or be removed from society for a very, very long time.”