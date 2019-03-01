GOLDEN GATE ESTATES

Victim named in fatal Golden Gate Estates shooting; gunman on the loose

Published: March 1, 2019 10:52 PM EST
Updated: March 2, 2019 1:02 PM EST

Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the intersection of 16th Avenue Southwest and 23rd Street Southwest in Golden Gate Estates Friday night.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. following an “incident in the roadway.”

The victim, David Norgard, 24, was taken to Physicians Regional Hospital on Pine Ridge Road where he later died.

CCSO said in a press release, “There is no danger to the public and no arrests have been made. This is an active investigation.”

