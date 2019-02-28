United Methodist denies same sex marriage ban, ordain LGBT clergy

Open hearts, open minds and open doors? But how does that motto apply to a church?

On Wednesday, United Methodist Church members voted to make sure traditions do not change. But locally, a pastor in Cape Coral has a different outlook.

The United Methodist Church is a denomination with deep tradition and its decision this week at its general conference caused some controversy.

“Our conscience and our charity clash into one another,” said Jorge Acevedo, pastor of Grace Church.

Acevedo was at the general conference in St. Louis this week to witness it all.

“It was painful,” Acevedo said. “I don’t think there were any winners and I think everybody lost.”

Fifty percent of more than 800 church delegates voted to stick to tradition. Banning same-sex marriages and not allowing ordained lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender clergy.

The policy will also increase the penalty for clergy who officiate same-sex weddings, which could be a suspension up to a year without pay.

“I can tell you that at its core as dysfunctional as the group was,” Acevedo said, “I don’t think that was the intent of anyone in the room to harm or hurt anyone.”

Acevedo served on the ‘Commission on a Way Forward.’

Acevedo and 31 other United Methodist Church members met for more than 18 months discussing the controversial church issue.

“It’s not just an issue,” Acevedo said. “It’s people. It’s our sons and our daughters, our cousins, our aunts, our uncles, our coworkers and the people we sit in these chairs with on Sunday morning.”

Chairs that the pastor said anyone, gay or straight, are welcome to fill in his church whenever.

“Our church polity is written in pencil, not carved in stone,” Acevedo said. “We continue the conversations.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Michael Mora