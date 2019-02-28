Suspect arrested in Lehigh Acres robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault

A man has been arrested, suspected of robbing a man and sexually assaulting the victim after sneaking into the rear of his vehicle.

The suspect, Brandon Francisque, 23, faces charges of Robbery With a Firearm, False Imprisonment, Sexual Assault, Grand Theft, Property Damage and two counts of Burglary.

On Dec. 17, Francisque sneaked into a man’s vehicle when he went inside of a 7-Eleven off Sunshine Blvd. and State Rd. 82 in Lehigh Acres.

Once the victim returned to his vehicle, he drove off. As he was driving, Francisque pulled out a gun and said, you’re going to give me $1,000 or I’m going to kill you, an LCSO press release states.

The victim drove to a bank to retrieve the money. Soon afterwards, the driver would be a victim of sexual assault.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Francisque Thursday morning with the help of several anonymous Crime Stoppers tips.

Francisque is currently being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

“We appreciate the tipsters who came forward to share what they knew about this case and Mr. Francisque’s alleged involvement,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers coordinator. “We’re sure the victim will rest easier this evening knowing that his accused assailant is finally behind bars.”