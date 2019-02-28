Rock and gravel blocking northbound I-75 lanes in Punta Gorda

There are roadblocks northbound in I-75 between mile markers 152 and 153 due to a large amount of rock and gravel in the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the road obstructions on I-75 directly east of Zemel Road in Punta Gorda Thursday.

The road obstruction is south of Tuckers Grade road and north of Bayshore Road.

The right and center lanes are blocked northbound on the interstate.

Drivers should use caution.

Writer: WINK News