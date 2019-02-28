Ring doorbell records suspect, leading to arrest in Golden Gate Estates

A convicted felon was caught on camera of a homeowner’s Ring doorbell. The felon didn’t know a woman was watching his every move. The man was seen trying to get into a woman’s home while carrying two bottles of Gatorade and seen wearing his clothes inside out.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clay Daniels, 34, for trying to get into a home in a Golden Gate Estates community.

The homeowner was at her place of work when she was notified about a disturbance at her home through her Ring app. When she saw Daniels in front of her home, she began questioning Daniels through the audio function of her doorbell.

Eventually the homeowner asked a coworker to call 911.

Daniels fled from the home but was apprehended by law enforcement.

Daniels is in jail facing charges of loitering, prowling and resisting law enforcement.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

