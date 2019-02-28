Police searching for North Port stabbing suspect, victim uncooperative

Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was stabbed.

North Port Police Department is responding to a reported stabbing near Ariton Road and Kenvil Drive in North Port Thursday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police tweeted the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The police investigation is ongoing. NPD tweeted the attack was not random and believes there is no threat to the area.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident is currently uncooperative in our investigation. We have conflicting information from others involved. We are fully confident this was not a random attack and there is no threat to the area. https://t.co/AdDOV58nIx — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) March 1, 2019

Writer: WINK News