NORTH PORT

Police searching for North Port stabbing suspect, victim uncooperative

Published: February 28, 2019 9:22 PM EST
Updated: February 28, 2019 10:58 PM EST

Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was stabbed.

North Port Police Department is responding to a reported stabbing near Ariton Road and Kenvil Drive in North Port Thursday.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police tweeted the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The police investigation is ongoing. NPD tweeted the attack was not random and believes there is no threat to the area.

