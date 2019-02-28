Lehigh Acres planning to develop highly functional park

Lehigh Acres wants to take an empty piece of land and develop it into a highly functional park, in an attempt to bring more activities and space to a place that has a fast growing population.

The plan is to purchase about 50 acres of land right off Village Lakes Boulevard, on this land they want to build a new football field, complete with locker rooms, restrooms, and a concession stand.

The area around the field will feature walking trails, picnic areas, and extra parking space.

The county says the major reason for this development project is simply a lack of space.

“Little league and football, and we also have a growing soccer community out there and right now they’re sharing the baseball fields,” said Jess Lavender, Director of Lee County Parks and Recreation.

“It’s very difficult for the leagues to co-exist and we’re trying to alleviate that by building more fields.”

They hope to start the design phase of this project in October, and construction the year after. The park will take about three years to build.