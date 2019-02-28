Lee County Fair kicks off 95th year

For the 95th year, the Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair opens its gates at the Lee County Civic Center’s fairgrounds.

Gates open for a sneak peek on Feb. 28 for $10, the fair continues to run through March 10 with non-stop entertainment, rides and of-course that famous fair food.

Fair admission is $10 and children ages 6 – 11 are $5. Feb. 27 is also the last day to purchase a fair Mega Pass which includes gate admission and unlimited rides for $25, valid for one day of the fair.

Besides the rides, fairgoers can take in livestock shows and view livestock, including swine, cows, goats, horses and more. A variety of free shows and entertainment acts also take place on the fair grounds.

Creative living competitions take place inside the Lee Civic Center, highlights include cake decorating and master gardener workshops. To purchase tickets to the 95th Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair, click here. For a full schedule of fair events, showtimes and additional info, visit: https://swflcfair.com/home

The Lee County Fairgrounds at the Lee County Civic Center are located at 11831 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.