Fort Myers police recognized at Mission BBQ for their work

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs presented Officers Trevor Roberts and Mitchell Daniels with the Mission BBQ Officer of the Month awards Thursday to recognize them for their work in apprehending a habitual offender and confiscating illegal drugs.

On Feb. 3 at approximately 11:40 p.m., the officers pulled over James Tarver for traffic violations. While pulling off the road, Tarver was observed throwing a white object out of the passenger side window. The officers recovered the object, and it tested positive for cocaine.

Upon further investigation, additional pieces of crack cocaine were found in Tarver’s car, and he was placed under arrest for driving violations and possession of 13.7 grams of cocaine within 1000 feet of a school.

For their police work, Officers Roberts and Daniels were presented the officer of the month awards by Michelle Palladino, a Mission BBQ representative.

The ceremony took place during the agency’s bi-weekly “Citi-Stat” meeting.

