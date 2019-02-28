1 dead in motorcycle crash in East Naples on Davis Blvd

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in East Naples, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says an SUV was traveling down State Road 84 headed west, and was attempting to make a left turn when they pulled into the path of a motorcycle that was traveling east bound, being driven by Jared Dodson, 30.

The report says the driver’s vision of the motorcycle was blocked due to a car traveling in front of the motorcycle in the inside lane.

The motorcycle was driving over the speed limit when it slammed into the passenger side door of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to NCH’s downtown Naples campus, and Dodson was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Writer: WINK News