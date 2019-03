1 dead in Bokeelia after going overboard in Charlotte Harbor

A man died in a boat incident in Charlotte Harbor near Bokeelia on Pine Island Thursday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded in the water and on ground to the scene with fire department and emergency medical services also on scene.

FWC has not identified the family of the man who died. more information is expected tomorrow.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada