3 arrested for child neglect charges in Charlotte County

Investigators in hazmat suits raided a home after Charlotte County deputies arrested three people on child neglect charges.

Court records show Sarah Fiorelli, Lawreen Soulia and Jonathan Hamel appeared before a judge Thursday who ordered they have no contact with the victim.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte after Fiorelli brought a young girl to the hospital emergency room. According to sheriff’s office documents, they found evidence of possible sexual assault.

The victim and other children who lived in the home are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The sheriff’s office said investigators wore the hazmat suits because of the horrible living conditions.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

