Naples police share warning amid multiple burglary investigations

Police are warning families about thieves breaking into homes in Naples, since officers are investigating four burglaries and one attempted break-in all within one week.

Naples Police Department told WINK News five incidents that happened in different neighborhoods in Naples may share connections but are still investigating Thursday.

“You can’t be too trusting,” Mark Havis said. “Just, you know, always be aware of your surroundings.”

Havis developed this mentality living in Houston for many years, but he was shocked to hear about the recent burglaries near his community in Old Naples.

“You know, I just think that you always got to be aware and conscientious of where you are,” Havis said.

For privacy and safety reasons police did not share exact locations for the reported crimes.

“It’s possible they’re connected,” NPD Lieutenant Mathew Fletcher said. “It’s hard to say. They’re in various parts and spots, but they all occurred in one day. So, generally when that happens, there is a possibility of connection.”

NPD said the suspects cut door screens, pried open doors and stole jewelry and other valuables from homes.

None of the victimized homes had surveillance cameras.

Havis said it’s time for people to keep their eyes peeled.

“I agree with that as far as far as the community really protecting one another being alert and being aware,” Havis said.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

