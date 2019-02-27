Testimony underway in 2017 Cape Coral murder case

Testimony is underway in the trial against a Cape Coral man accused of killing another man.

Ryan Doyon is accused of murdering Roy A. Pike III, in May 2017, on Cornwallis Parkway, near Doyon’s home.

The defense claims Doyon pulled the trigger in self-defense.

In opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors say witness testimony proves that the victim calmly walked up to Doyon’s door and knocked. Soon after, Doyon chased, then shot and killed pike.

The defense argues that Pike threatened and robbed Doyon.

Sara Miller with the State Attorney’s Office said, “He continues to run to get away from the house and that house you’ll learn that he’s running away from is Ryan Doyon’s house. And behind the man with a backpack is Ryan Doyon and Ryan Doyon has an assault rifle.”

Defense attorney Peter Aiken said rebutted the claims saying, “A home invasion robbery. Pike comes there dressed in black. He is dropped off down the street by a getaway driver. There is not legitimate reason for him to be in that neighborhood. He is carrying a screwdriver, no tools, nothing else.”

Wednesday afternoon neighbors and detectives were testifying.

