Teen’s sweet tooth connected him to several Cape Coral crimes

A teen’s love for candy helped Cape Coral Police Department connect him to several other crimes in the area.

Shortly after Halloween last year, Chelsea Anderson returned to her Cape Coral home to find that something wasn’t right.

“When I went upstairs, there was stuff kind of everywhere,” Anderson said. “And everything was pulled out from my bed and that’s kind of when I knew something wasn’t right and I called the police.”

After CCPD investigated, they found that someone tried to smash Anderson’s glass sliding door with rocks, but that didn’t work. So, they lifted another door right off its hinges, causing over $2,300 worth of damages.

“He took this side and lifted it,” Anderson said.

But, to Anderson’s surprise, nothing was missing from her home, or so she thought.

“It was a few days after Halloween, and my kids had asked for some candy and we normally keep it on the top shelf in the pantry. And I went to grab it and noticed it was missing,” Anderson said.

At first, Anderson didn’t tell police because she didn’t think it was a big deal. But, it turns out Halloween candy was missing from other homes in Cape Coral too.

The same day Anderson’s home was burglarized, CCPD arrested a 15-year-old boy for a home break-in on SE 33rd Terrace. They say he made off with a handgun, and a bag of candy.

When Anderson eventually told CCPD about the missing candy, she says police made the connection right away.

“The officer even told us that’s actually really good that we told him that, because we didn’t know if we should tell him that or not, because it was such a small detail,” Anderson said. “But, things like this, I guess every single small detail will help.”

According to the arrest report, the teen was arrested on Nov. 10, 2018 on unrelated charges, a day after the theft occurred. CCPD was able to connect this teen to the home break-in when forensics were able to match the fingerprints found on scene on Feb. 5. Police were also able to connect the teen’s shoes to the shoe prints that were left at Anderson’s home.

Police say he is responsible for a number of other break-ins around the city.

The teen was arrested on Feb. 26, and is facing charges of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief and petit theft.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

