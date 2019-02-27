Stabbing in front of North Naples Dick’s Sporting Goods store

The parking lot of a busy North Naples plaza was the site of a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, two men who know each other got into a fight and one stabbed the other in front of a Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5955 Naples Boulevard.

“That surprises me because we don’t have crime in this area, not like that,” said Cindy Hawkins, Naples resident.

At this time, it is unclear what the men were fighting about. But, deputies say the suspect tried running away through the parking lot. Witnesses kept an eye on him and deputies were able to detain him within a few minutes.

Shoppers say any violence in a busy shopping center is a huge safety concern.

“It’s weird to heat that,” said Blake Granados, Naples resident. “It’s really scary.”

CCSO says there is no danger to the public, and this was an isolated incident.

Trust WINK News to provide more information when it becomes available.

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

Hannah Vogel

