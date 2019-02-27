New Amazon delivery station in Lee County to deliver 35K packages a day in SWFL

The trucks are loaded and hundreds of packages are on their way to doorsteps across Southwest Florida.

The retail giant is testing the waters in Lee County by opening a delivery station.

The manager of Amazon’s newest delivery station says they will deliver 2,400 packages Wednesday, but the goal is 35,000 a day in SWFL.

The station is in on Bavaria Road, off Treeline Avenue, just north of Daniels Parkway.

Exciting news for avid Amazon shopper Michelle Pescatrice, “It’s a up-and-coming community and I think we have a lot of facilities that are open and ready to go… ”

A delivery station covers the “last mile” and is the last stop in your package’s route to your doorstep.

Employees sort the boxes, put them on delivery trucks, then send them on their way.

Hilary Stowers says cutting out the middle man is a smart move, “You have Amazon in their own trucks and more people who are able to deliver more packages in a more timely fashion.”

Amazon hired hundreds of part-time employees. Giving them full benefits and the ability to choose their own schedule.

Pescatrice is a former educator and says this is the type of job she would tell her students to get, saying “Especially when they come with benefits it encourages people to stay in the area instead of going out and looking for a job somewhere else, communities become stagnant if they don’t have young people.”

For the next week those trucks will deliver 2,400 packages a day. Each week they’ll bump the number up until they hit that 35,000 package delivery goal.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

