Naples woman celebrates 104th birthday

Friends and family gathered at the Naples Senior Center to dance and celebrate Sylvia Berg’s 104th birthday Wednesday.

“I don’t call it dancing, it’s just letting go and seeing how you feel,” Berg said.

Berg was born in 1915, the year Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run. She was alive during World War I and II, and she survived the great depression.

WINK News reporter Curtis Jennings sat down with Berg to discuss what she remembers the most of her early life and what’s her secret to longevity.

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

