Fort Myers loses its spot in the top 25 best US beaches

TripAdvisor, an American travel and restaurant website, announced the winners in its Travelers’ Choice Awards for Beaches. While Fort Myers Beach was ranked among the top 25 in America last year, it has fallen out of the list in 2019.

The rankings come as Spring Break is set to begin in March across the country. Losing a spot in the rankings may deter visitors and encourage them to visit other areas as they boost those local economies, such as the top three choices in the list.

Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida, earned the distinction as the best beach in America. Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, followed the Florida destination while Panama City Beach in Panama City, Florida, was rated third.

Award winners were determined based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered during 12 months, the press release states about the methodology.

Top 5 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.:

Writer: Michael Mora