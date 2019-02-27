Bluebill Bridge will undergo repairs to mend FDOT identified deficiencies

A Naples bridge is undergoing repairs following several deficiencies identified by a government transportation agency.

The Florida Dept. of Transportation recently inspected the Bluebill Bridge, located on Bluebill Ave. over the Naples Park Canal in Naples, where it found “numerous items that need repair.”

The list of items identified by FDOT includes several spalled areas, cracking, pile corrosion and delamination that need to be repaired to extend the useful life of the bridge, according to county documents.

The project is scheduled to start by the end of March or the beginning of April, county documents state. Construction will take between two months to three months.

Regarding the maintenance of traffic, there will be no lane closures on Bluebill Bridge between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; at least one sidewalk and one traffic lane will remain open on all times on the Naples bridge; and, at no time during the repairs the waterway will be closed to navigation without prior notification and approval of the Coast Guard, according to county documents.

Collier County will allocate nearly $320,000 from gas taxes within a road construction fund to pay for the repairs.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora