Polar Bear Plunge raises money to help pay a cancer patient’s medical bills

Leaving 2018 behind and plunging into 2019 on Fort Myers Beach.

“People wear costumes. They come. It’s been anywhere from 400 500 to 600 people on some New Year’s Days so it’s great to see.”

Ed Herbert, Bill Schmidt and Doc Dewars brought the “Polar Bear Plunge” to Fort Myers Beach 14-years ago.

Now on Tuesday, it has taken a whole new meaning.

“You know we started it as a fun thing to do on New Year’s Day and in the last six years we turned it into a charity for different causes so it’s nice to see the crowd grow.”

This year, the plunge benefits a member of the beach community, Steve Miller, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Since then, he has had a lot of treatments and significant medical bills.

“Chemo, three operations, more chemo,” Miller said.

The community said there is no one more deserving.

“Just a real good guy. A gentleman, part of our beach family here.”

A beach family Miller said he is proud to be a part of for yet another year.

“It’s unbelievable,” Miller said. “People are really caring down here. It’s like one big family. It’s really nice.”

“Happy New Years! Happy polar bear plunge, happy plunge.”

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

