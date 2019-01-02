House burns to the ground Wednesday morning in Lely

A fire completely burned down a home in Lely overnight, leaving a family without a house.

WINK News spoke with the police chief who said the call about the fire came in about 2 A.M., and was initially labeled as a brush fire.

The homeowner walked outside and realized his house was on fire and ran back inside to get his wife and dog out of the house.

Upon arriving, fire rescue say the roof collapsed within 5 minutes.

Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders