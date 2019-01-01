Volunteers take part in beach clean up following New Years festivities

After a night of fireworks and fun along the beaches in Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation is heading out to clean up the mess that gets left behind.

The cleanup starts at the pier, but you can go as far north or south as you would like to assist with picking up the left behind trash that lines the beach.

The community foundation supplies gloves and trash bags for those who come out and help with the cleaning.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders