The Lehigh Acres robbery, sexual assault suspect is still on the run

It is a constant nightmare for one man – starting on Dec. 17 – as his terror is growing each day as his attacker isn’t caught.

“That he’s still out there is really scary because if he did it here, he’s going to continue to do it,” Heatherann Koch said, a Lehigh Acres resident.

About 5 a.m. on the day of the incident, security cameras caught the suspect inside a 7-11 off Sunshine Blvd. and State Rd. 82 in Lehigh Acres.

A man pulled up, left his vehicle as he ran inside to purchase an energy drink before an early morning shift.

“I come to this seven eleven about three times a day,” William Ditzel said, a Cape Coral resident. “My wife comes here all the time.”

But not everyone hears a terrifying sound when they get back behind the wheel, when someone is behind them inside a vehicle, with a gun, and said: You’re going to give me a $1,000 or I’m going to kill you.

The victim was forced to hand over his wallet and smartphone, drive to a Chase Bank where he withdrew $800. Then, the suspect sexually assaulted him.

“I hope he gets caught,” Alexander Francois said, a Lee County resident.

Now, new pictures are adding to the hope the crook will be caught. And a snapshot symbol of what can happen with an unlocked vehicle in just a few seconds.

“Sometimes I leave my kid in the car because I thought maybe I could trust this area,” Koch said.

To report a tip on the incident, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

