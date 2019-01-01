SWFL Crime Stoppers need help locating armed robbery suspect

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber who hid out in a man’s car and forced him to withdraw money from a bank at gunpoint.

Crime Stoppers say the victim drove to a convenience store on Sunshine Boulevard and S.R. 82 in Lehigh on Monday, December 17.

When he made it back to his car, an unknown black man was sitting in the rear passenger seat, holding a firearm.

The suspect demanded the man give him his cell phone and cash, but the man had no cash on him, so the suspect forced him to drive to a bank and withdraw $800.

After handing over the money the victim was ordered to drive back into Lehigh and drop the suspect off on SR 82 near Sunshine Boulevard. The victim was told to remain seated in the car, with his head on the steering wheel, until the suspect had enough time to leave the area on foot. Once the man was gone, the victim drove home and called 9-1-1.

Detectives believe a man captured on surveillance video just prior to the robbery is the suspect in this case. Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).