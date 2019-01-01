Neighbors demand change after 21-year-old Immokalee man’s murder

Havier Galvin said senseless violence has become far too common in the farmworker village.

“Now some kids just got murdered out here like 8 hours ago, 5 hours ago last night,” Galvin said, a neighbor.

It is an opinion echoed by his neighbor, Henry Sampson Jr.

“We had two murders out here this year,” Sampson said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Collier County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the murder of Schimael Deroses, 21, who lived on Chadwick Circle in Immokalee. Deputies received a call around 3:30 a.m., which said someone killed a man inside of a home in the neighborhood.

Whoever did the crime, is still out there. Neighbors said a strong police presence is needed to help fix this growing problem.

“They’re supposed to come out here once every three hours, but just like you just said, we don’t see them that often,” Sampson said. “There’s an 8, 8:30 curfew out here. It’s not enforced.”

Reporter: Curtis Jennings

