Dixie Roadhouse extended hours permit revoked after repeat incidents

Police have had enough with Dixie Roadhouse’s late night hours, following several incidents connected to the establishment.

The popular Cape Coral bar was originally one of three bars given the ‘okay’ in April to stay open one hour later — until 3 a.m. on weekends.

But last month, the Cape Coral Police Department chief revoked the bar’s extended hours permit. It cited multiple drunken incidents and gang members frequenting the bar.

But the incident on Dec. 8 seemed to be the final problem CCPD would tolerate.

In a video recording, there are about 40 people who pour out of the Cape Coral bar before breaking into fights in the middle of the street and parking lot.

Police said, during that fight people in the crowd yelled affiliated gang comments. The scene required 13 officers, which was something authorities said compromised police protection in the south district in Cape Coral for about an hour.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

