Child falls into Brevard Zoo Rhino exhibit, taken to hospital

Brevard County Fire Rescue retrieved a child who fell into a Rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, Tuesday.

The child was trauma alerted and flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children while his mother was transported to a different hospital.

During a Rhino Encounter, which is described as a hands-on experience with the animal, the child stumbled, a witness said. He then fell in-between two of the poles that separate participants from the animal. At least one Rhinoceroses made contact with the child at this point, according to the Brevard Zoo press release.

“Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to

the family,” Keith Winsten, the Zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “Safety has always been of paramount importance to us and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”

